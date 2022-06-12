Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of CFLT opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,707,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and sold 26,547 shares worth $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

