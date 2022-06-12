Conflux Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,439.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.96 or 0.05408150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00183984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00589087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00558311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00063372 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

