Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (CNFRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on September 30th

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ CNFRL opened at $24.00 on Friday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10.
