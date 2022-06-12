CONMED Co. (CNMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $99.73 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.84.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $453,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,021 shares of company stock worth $1,216,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 11.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CONMED by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CONMED by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

