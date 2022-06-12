Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires 7,724 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.08.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

