Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 2,474 Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.16% of Bottomline Technologies worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270,452 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

