Connors Investor Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.49 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

