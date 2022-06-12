Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMAX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $6,731,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IMAX by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,291,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after buying an additional 231,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IMAX by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after buying an additional 204,241 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 832.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 188,349 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 12.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

IMAX stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

