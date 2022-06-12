Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $5.45 Million Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

INBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

INBK stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

In other news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $275,006.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,800.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

