Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 13,505 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

NYSE MRK opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

