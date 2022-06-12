Connors Investor Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 38,890 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 81,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,531,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

