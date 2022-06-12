Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after buying an additional 271,935 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.13.

STZ stock opened at $239.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,328.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.78%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

