Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.89.

Shares of COO opened at $332.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $309.43 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

