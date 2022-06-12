Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $43.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

