Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corteva by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after acquiring an additional 884,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after acquiring an additional 700,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Corteva by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,206 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Corteva by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after acquiring an additional 678,522 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

