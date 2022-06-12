Cortex Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.94 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $22.90 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 196,285,041 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

