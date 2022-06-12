Cowen Boosts Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $72.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASPN. B. Riley decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.82.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $645.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.97. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

