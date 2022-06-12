Cowen Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $568.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $393.84 on Thursday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

