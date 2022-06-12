Cowen Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $568.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $393.84 on Thursday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
