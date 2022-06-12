Cream 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cream has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $7,338.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,422.56 or 0.99921168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00173108 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00081408 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00108279 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00155296 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.