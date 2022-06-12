Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a payout ratio of -188.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

