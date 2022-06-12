Credit Suisse Group Lowers Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF) Price Target to CHF 88

Leonteq (OTC:LNTQF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 90 to CHF 88 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of LNTQF opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Leonteq has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48.

Leonteq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leonteq AG provides structured investment products and long-term savings and retirement solutions in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Investment Solutions and Insurance & Wealth Planning Solutions segments. The company manufactures and distributes structured investment products.

