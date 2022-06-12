Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of GLDI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,194. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter.

