CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.35. 2,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 19.26%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

