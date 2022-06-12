Credits Market Capitalization Achieves $1.92 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $141,176.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

