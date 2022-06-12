Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) versus DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Head-To-Head Survey

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Creek Road Miners and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.46%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% DoubleDown Interactive 21.96% 9.29% 8.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creek Road Miners and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 7.09 -$17.27 million ($1.16) -0.41 DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.59 $78.11 million $1.64 7.09

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Creek Road Miners on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

