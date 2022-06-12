Critical Analysis: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) versus Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,145.01% -23.42% -22.38% Worksport -2,759.30% -32.98% -30.80%

Volatility and Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aeva Technologies and Worksport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.69%. Worksport has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 283.93%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Aeva Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Worksport’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 66.86 -$101.88 million ($0.54) -5.30 Worksport $300,000.00 118.08 -$7.90 million ($0.67) -3.11

Worksport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worksport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Worksport on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

Worksport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

