Critical Analysis: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) vs. Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveVox and Iris Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $119.23 million 1.63 -$103.19 million ($1.47) -1.35 Iris Energy $8.39 million 31.62 -$60.17 million N/A N/A

Iris Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveVox.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -90.78% -86.50% -50.63% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LiveVox and Iris Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67 Iris Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

LiveVox presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 312.46%. Iris Energy has a consensus price target of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 433.49%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than LiveVox.

Summary

Iris Energy beats LiveVox on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account. The company also offers inbound voice services and features; outbound voice applications, including predictive and unattended dialing, outbound interactive voice response, manual dialing, and human call initiator; IVR and contact flow, such as drag-and-drop features, pre-built modules, text to speech, professionally recorded voice prompts, and omnichannel capabilities; and various dashboard and reporting interfaces; SMS Messaging; campaign and email response capabilities; WebChat that provides services through a web-based or mobile channels; Virtual Agents & Bots; and Campaign management tools. In addition, it provides workforce optimization solutions consisting of call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency, and speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, customer satisfaction, and administration and application programming interfaces; and professional services, such as application configuration, system integration, business process optimization, technical support, and training. It serves financial services, healthcare, consumer/retail, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

