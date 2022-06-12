CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Shares Down 3.2%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as €10.84 ($11.66) and last traded at €10.86 ($11.68). Approximately 127,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.22 ($12.06).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get CropEnergies alerts:

About CropEnergies (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CropEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CropEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.