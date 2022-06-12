Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.48 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $10.48 billion and $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

