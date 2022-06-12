CryptoZoon Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $717,386.74 and approximately $1.27 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00345632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030926 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00444856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 743,024,031 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

