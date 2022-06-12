CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.77 and a beta of 1.63. CSP has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.94.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.29%.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,779.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,559 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $33,205.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,087. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 15,052 shares of company stock worth $122,068 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CSP during the first quarter worth $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CSP by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSP (Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.