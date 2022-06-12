Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

