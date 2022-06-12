CUTcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $25.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001212 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00032541 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,440,203 coins and its circulating supply is 161,440,203 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

