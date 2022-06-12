Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.53

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 6974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

