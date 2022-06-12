DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.59

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $6.90. DarioHealth shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 181,486 shares.

DRIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 311.13%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 20.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 150,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

