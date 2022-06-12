Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 138,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,288. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

DASTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

