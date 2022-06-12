Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Databroker (DTX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Databroker has a market cap of $1.29 million and $4,254.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

