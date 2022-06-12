Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

