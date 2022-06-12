Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Short Interest Update

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKLRF stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Friday. Decklar Resources has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Decklar Resources Company Profile

Decklar Resources Inc operates as an independent international oil and gas company in Nigeria and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It focuses on appraisal and development in the West African region. The company holds interests in the Oza Oil Field that covers an area of 20 square kilometers located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria's Eastern Niger Delta; the Asaramatoru Field located onshore in the southern swamp section of OML 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta; and the Emohua Oil Field located onshore in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta.

