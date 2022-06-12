DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Up 0.2% This Week

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $98,136.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00327853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00430015 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

