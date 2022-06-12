Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $396.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $429.06.

DE opened at $335.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

