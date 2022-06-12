Definity Financial Co. (DFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of DFY opened at C$34.27 on Friday. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.00 and a twelve month high of C$35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.42.

DFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.13.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

