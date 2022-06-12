Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

DK stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 16,092 shares of company stock valued at $648,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

