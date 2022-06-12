Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $49.16 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.77.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,876 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

