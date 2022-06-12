Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Down 2.1%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 1,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Democracy International Fund by 563.5% during the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 89,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 76,236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Democracy International Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Democracy International Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,000.

