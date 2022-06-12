DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Cap of $26.20 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC on exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $26.20 million and $59,192.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

