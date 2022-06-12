Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 138.0% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Dermata Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

