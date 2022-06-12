Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Price Target to €7.80

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €7.40 ($7.96) to €7.80 ($8.39) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SGLFF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

