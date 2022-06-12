Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €234.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($251.61) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($286.02) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €174.80 ($187.96) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($146.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €194.69.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

