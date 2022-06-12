Dev Protocol (DEV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26,392.00

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 41.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $234,494.99 and $26,392.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

